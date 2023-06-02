The Catfish Derby returns for 25th year!

The annual Joseph Kinney Memorial Catfish Derby is scheduled for June 3 and 4, 2023. The popular event, hosted by the VVA Chapter 480 of the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) out of Owego, is returning for its 25th year.

VVA Chapter 480 President, Lee Spinner, is pleased at the response so far and shared, “It’s the biggest yet,” and further remarked that more than 70 participants have already signed up.

Spinner said it’s still not too late to register for the event. Interested individuals can sign up on June 3 between 7 a.m. to noon at “Derby Headquarters”, set up at the Tioga County Shared Services Building located at 2354 State Rte. 434 in Owego.

The entry fee is $25 per adult aged 13 and up. For youth aged 12 and under, VVA Chapter 480 is accepting a monetary donation and / or canned food items.

Checks or money orders should be made payable to VVA Chapter 480. Registrants under the age of 18 must have their signature accompanied by the signature of a parent or guardian.

The Derby is named in honor of Joseph Kinney, Sr., a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam from 1973-1976, and also a VVA Chapter 480 member. Kinney passed away in 2011 at the age of 58.

Spinner remarked that fishing was a passion of Kinney’s, and said, “Joe Kinney helped start the Catfish Derby.”

The Catfish Derby, Spinner added, promotes sportsmanship, fishing, camping and fun for adults, children, and spectators, too, and is a win-win for the community.

Participants must check in at Derby Headquarters on June 3 prior to fishing. Catfish must be caught between 7 a.m. on Saturday to noon on Sunday from the Susquehanna River in Tioga County. Participants should refer to the official rules as distributed by Derby organizers.

New this year, an award will be given out to the adult participant who weighs in the smallest fish!

For youth, a “Kid’s Cast-Off” will be held on Sunday. Spinner said that every youth contestant participating in the Cast-Off would receive a prize.

A raffle ticket will be included in each participant’s Derby Entry Packet.

Several raffles and door prizes will be up for grabs, and many from a wide array of merchants in the area. Only one major prize will be awarded per contestant. The VVA Chapter 480 also takes pride in their chicken barbecue, which they say is best-in-the-state! The Derby Crew will be set up at Pavilion #2 at Hickories Park in Owego for this part of the event.

VVA Chapter 480 supports all veterans here and abroad, and wishes to put the spotlight on everyone who is deployed, remembering their sacrifice as well as the sacrifice of their families. Red tee shirts featuring the Catfish Derby logo highlight the RED movement, or “Remember Everyone Deployed.”

VVA Chapter 480, a nonprofit, is dedicated to helping fellow veterans and supports the community by participating in a number of charitable events and activities throughout the year.

The group purchases gifts at Christmas for veterans and delivers them to the Oxford Veterans home, donates and volunteers at local food pantries such as Tioga County Rural Ministry, and supports youth activities at the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club, area Little League, and Special Olympics.

Spinner wishes to thank the local Boy Scouts and members of the Church of the Nazarene for their volunteer efforts at the event.

The VVA Chapter 480 meets at VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St. in Owego on the first Wednesday of each month. New members are always welcome.

For more information, contact Lee Spinner at (607) 215-1901, visit the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 480 Facebook page, or visit https://vvachapter480.webs.com.