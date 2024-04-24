Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of April 7, 2024 through April 14, 2024 there were 70 calls for service, the department responded to four motor vehicle accidents, there were two Mental Health Holds reported, and 12 traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Nicole Fletcher, age 46 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Trespass, a Class B Misdemeanor, following an investigation of refusing to leave a business on Front Street in Owego. Fletcher was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Josiah Merrill, age 25 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Menacing in the Third Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor, and 3 Counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A Misdemeanor, after an investigation into a disturbance. Merrill was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Steven Ackley, age 51 of Richford, N.Y., was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, a Misdemeanor; Driving with more than .08% BAC, a Misdemeanor; Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 2nd degree, a Misdemeanor; Operating out of Ignition Interlock Restrictions, a Misdemeanor; Following too Closely, an Infraction; Inadequate Muffler, an Infraction; and Insufficient Turn Signal, an Infraction, following a Traffic Stop investigation on North Avenue. Ackley, was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.