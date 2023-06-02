Landscapes for a New Tomorrow opens Friday at the Tioga Arts Council

The Tioga Arts Council (TAC) announces its June 2023 exhibition by Earl Lehman: Landscapes for a New Tomorrow. The show opens on First Friday, June 2, from 5–8 p.m. at 179 Front St., Owego in the Main Gallery. During the opening, enjoy an Artist Talk by Earl at 6 p.m.

Earl is an approved teaching artist with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, arts in education program since 1982. Winner of the prestigious F. LAMMOT BELIN Art Scholarship in 1994, he has a long exhibition history and list of awards. He graduated magna cum laude from Kutztown University on the GI Bill, after serving four years in the Army Security Agency (1964-1968).

Earl W. Lehman is an accomplished, renowned, prolific artist who works hard and has an abundance of paintings to show for it. Lehman paints both representational and non-objective. He lives and works in his Susquehanna County studio.

After opening night on June 2, the exhibit will remain open from June 3-30, Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

Owego Rotary Club sponsored this exhibit.