Tioga County to Honor Economic Drivers and Emerging Leaders 

Tioga County is set to celebrate the outstanding contributions of individuals and organizations driving economic growth and development within the region. The inaugural “Tioga County Economic Driver Recognition” ceremony will take place following the Tioga County Economic Forecasting Forum, planned for April 25, from 3-5 p.m. at the Owego Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego.

Representatives from Congressman Molinaro’s office will present Congressional Certificates, and the Office of Senator Thomas F. O’Mara will award proclamations to the distinguished awardees.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, the event will highlight individuals and institutions that have demonstrated exemplary dedication to fostering economic prosperity and innovation in Tioga County.

Tioga County Economic Driver Recognition Awardees include Key Speaker Edmund J. McMahon, Empire State Center for Public Policy; Key Speaker Dr. Giovanni Scaringi, SUNY Broome; Sabrina Henriques, CEO and president of the Tioga Chamber County Chamber of Commerce; Kim Depew, community development at Tioga State Bank; and Tom Westcott, OFA Career Counselor / Career Center coordinator.

In a press release from the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, they wrote, “These individuals and organizations have exhibited remarkable leadership, vision, and commitment to advancing Tioga County’s economic landscape.”

The event will also recognize the next generation of leaders with the “Tioga County Jr. Economic Driver Recognition.” This category acknowledges promising young individuals who show exceptional potential in shaping the future economic trajectory of the county.

Tioga County Jr. Economic Driver Recognition Awardees include OFA Jr. Chamber Students Annabeth VanTol (Treasurer), Bryson Castro (Vice President), Bella Silvestri (Secretary), Brooklyn Gaurnier (President), Michaela Terry, Taylor Dalton, and Cody Weaver, Waverly High School junior and member of the Greater Valley Jr. Chamber.

“These remarkable young leaders have displayed initiative, passion, and a commitment to making a positive impact on their community’s economic development,” the chamber wrote.

“The ceremony promises to be a momentous occasion, bringing together leaders from across sectors to celebrate and honor those driving economic progress in Tioga County,” added Henriques.