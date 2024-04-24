Protect Yourself and Your Environment; Relationships are built by our every thought for others

By Sister Chirya —

When relationships begin weakening we need to understand why. To evaluate the strength of a relationship, the simplest way is to become aware of our thoughts and thinking patterns for each other.

Relationships are built by our every thought for the other person, not words and behaviors. Thinking right towards people is even more important than speaking or behaving right.

Unaware when we hold thoughts of pain or anger, we may judge or blame people by thinking they have caused our unhappiness, anger, pain or fear, despite external efforts to be nice.

Here is where meditation helps us reprogram our mind to create strong relationships on the basis of pure and respectful thoughts for people.

When our interactions are based on thoughts of love and care, then our powers of tolerance, adjustment and compassion increase.

Meditation helps us learn to focus on people’s goodness and have good wishes for them. My every thought becomes a blessing for others. We don’t need to worry about our words or behavior with others – they will automatically be right.

When we think or speak about habits and behaviors of other people we believe are not right, we consume their negativity into our energy field. Gossip and negative conversations are the simplest ways to lower our moral credibility, deplete our energy, and pollute the atmosphere and environment.

By not thinking and speaking about the behaviors and energies of people, we protect our energy field and feel good within. In fact, your positive thoughts and words about others actually increase our energy and also the energy of everyone around us.

Sit back and program your mind to speak well of others. Think and share their many positive characteristics. Remind yourself – I care for everyone’s feelings and privacy. I refuse to gossip, judge people, or indulge in small talk. Increase your self-control and will power.

Repeat within every hour, “I am a powerful being. I focus only on the goodness in people and think and speak only of the positives.”

Situations and people come from outside, so what comes from them is often not in our control. However, our response and reaction, what goes out from us – our thoughts, words and behavior, is always our choice. Become aware that your response is your own internal creation.

Let’s consciously choose to respond with thoughts of peace, calmness and happiness today. “A smile is a curve that sets everything straight!” To protect yourself and your environment, be the one who changes and sends back positive energy. Realize no one else can create our emotions or make us feel a certain way. We create them!

(Yvonne Risely, of Owego, can be reached via email to bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She is published in several national and international publications to include the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)