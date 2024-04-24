Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

On April 9, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested 55-year-old Lisa Shallenberger of Sayre, Pa. for the charge of Agriculture and Markets Law 355, Abandonment of an Animal.

The charge resulted from an investigation into an animal complaint in the Town of Barton. During the investigation it was found that a dog was abandoned in the area of Ridge Road and Coleman Road.

Shallenberger was given an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Barton Court on May 7, 2024.

~

On April 12, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Edward Forrest, age 36, of Berkshire, N.Y., for the charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Criminal Mischief 4th Degree, and Harassment 2nd.

These charges resulted from an investigation into a domestic incident in the Town of Berkshire. During the investigation, it was found that Forrest was engaged in a physical disturbance where he damaged the property of another.

Forrest was brought to the Tioga County Jail Division for CAP Court and was arraigned by Justice Hogan. Forrest was released on his own recognizance and was scheduled to appear before Town of Berkshire Court on April 15, 2024.