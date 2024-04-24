Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Well hello there! I’m Merlin the black cat, and this is my brother Matthew. As you probably remember we are from Waverly, where Gail came and got us last August. She had us both neutered and got us our shots.

We had been at her house for a while and then we got adopted together. We were so happy to have a home. We ran up and down the stairs chasing each other and life was great.

Then one day our owner had some men come to our house and they started pounding really hard. We got scared and tried to find a place to hide. They were tearing down walls and building new ones. Our owner couldn’t find us so he called Gail. When we heard her voice we started crying for help. We were up in the ceiling.

She got us down and brought us back to her house where we feel safe and are calm now. Gail didn’t know about the renovations this man had planned or she would not have taken us there. So now we are looking for a new home together that is “quiet” and not scary.

We love to cuddle and clean each other after we eat. We play with toys and would be great with older kids or just adults. If you want us, call Gail at (607) 689-3033.

Gail has Mother’s Day basket raffles to help pay to care for us all. Up the Creek has three of them, Owego Agway has two, and euPAWria has two. This is to make it convenient for those who work late.