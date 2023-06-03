Local Art and Vendor shop to celebrate new location with grand opening event

The Shops of 607, featuring items from over local artists and vendors, has relocated from inside the Oakdale Commons as they make way for continued construction and expansion.

They are now in the process of moving to a bigger location at 4416 Watson Boulevard in Johnson City. According to the shop’s Promotions Manager, Heather Eischen, the new shop will offer multiple rooms full of locally made and sourced items with room for even more vendors, a meditation room, a classroom for vendors to share their talents, and more.

The Shops of 607 invites the community to join them at the new location on Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a grand opening celebrating the diversity and resilience of their local businesses.

The event will feature hot dogs and burgers (while they last), music, giveaways, demonstrations by vendors including oracle card readings, and much more. The event is free to attend.

New business owners Rochelle Lane and Sarah Maroney, vendors at the original Shops of 607, purchased the business at the beginning of this year. Seeing the potential in the shop’s concept, they expanded into a larger space inside the mall on Feb. 1. Now, and with the mall’s expansion prompting relocation, they are happy to invite the public to their new location at Watson Boulevard.