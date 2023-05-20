Tioga County extends State of Emergency regarding possible arrival of migrants and asylum seekers

On Friday, May 19, Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey extended the State of Emergency regarding the possible arrival of migrants or asylum seekers due to the national immigration crisis and the plans involving the relocation of migrants from New York City to other counties outside of New York City.

The State of Emergency is now extended thru May 25, 2023. Sauerbrey declared the original State of Emergency on Friday, May 11.

You can read the original declaration at http://www.owegopennysaver.com/PS/2023/05/11/tioga-county-declares-state-of-emergency-regarding-possible-arrival-of-migrants-and-asylum-seekers/, and you can find the extended declaration below.