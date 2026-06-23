Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of June 8, 2026 through June 14, 2026 there were 182 calls for service, seven traffic tickets were issued, and the department responded to four motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests:

Johnnathan S. Thompson, 32, Horseheads, NY, was arrested for a Fugitive from Justice Warrant (Felony) issued by Potter County, State of Pennsylvania, and for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), following a traffic stop on Central Avenue. Thompson was turned over to Tioga County Sheriff’s custody for arraignment at the Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and held for the State of Pennsylvania on the warrant.

Shawn R. Fosdal, 46, Owego, NY, was arrested for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of shoplifting from a business on Main Street. Fosdal was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Jayden J. Beers, 19, of Newark Valley, NY, was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for failure to appear on a charge of Obstructing Governmental Administration in the second degree (misdemeanor). Beers was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s custody for arraignment at the Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on her own recognizance pending further court proceedings.

Shawn R. Fosdal, 46, Owego, NY, was arrested for Burglary in the Third Degree (Felony) and Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Felony) following an investigation of a break-in at a business on Main Street on June 4, 2026. Fosdal was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Carly A. Thompson, 51, Nichols, NY, was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) and Uninspected Motor Vehicle (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on Main Street. Thompson was issued appearance tickets returnable to Village of Owego Court.

Shawn R. Fosdal, 46, Owego, NY, was arrested for robbery in the first degree (B felony) and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (D felony) following an investigation of a robbery from a business on Main Street. Fosdal was arraigned at the Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Tioga County Jail on $100,000 cash bail or a $200,000 bail bond.