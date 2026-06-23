Tioga County Property Transactions

On June 9, 2026, property located at 3 Elmer Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Timothy Sopko to Myron Troyer for $105,000.

On June 9, 2026, property located at 170 St. Rt. 17C, Town of Barton, from MBR Waverly LLC S/B/M and Waverly Evergreen LLC to Clinvet USA LLC for $1,850,000.

On June 10, 2026, property located at S/S Marshland, Town of Owego, from Marshland Country Estates LLC to Kenneth and Sandy Williams for $220,000.

On June 11, 2026, property located at 49 Barker Place, Town of Waverly, from Jacob Schalk and Rachel Huth to Russell Bauer for $210,000.

On June 11, 2026, property located at 31 Brookside Ave., West, Town of Owego, from Richard and Marsha Haynes to Christopher and Audrey Ely for $300,000.

On June 12, 2026, property located at 0 Rockerfeller Rd., Town of Richford, from Robin Everidge, James Everidge by POA and David Everidge as POA to MC and GC Holdings Inc. for $6,000.

On June 12, 2026, property located at 222 Rockerfeller Rd., Town of Richford, from Robin Everidge, James Everidge, by ATTY in Fact, and David Everidge, as Atty in Fact, to GD and GC Holdings LLC for $40,000.

On June 12, 2026, property located at 87 West River Rd., Town of Nichols, from David Hazard to Daniel Slezak for $70,000.

On June 15, 2026, property located at 11342 St. Route 38, Town of Newark Valley, from Newark Valley Park Sites LLC to KPM Industries Inc. for $225,000.

On June 15, 2026, property located at Ellis Creek Road, Town of Barton, from Wayne Searles to Michael Peron and Mark and Matthew Warne for $1,500.

On June 15, 2026, property located at 157 Marean Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Bernard Jr. and Janene Williams to Robert Vanek for $195,000.

On June 15, 2026, property located at 5 Forest St., Village of Waverly, from Purtell Ruth to Wesley and Destiny Madison for $282,000.

On June 15, 2026, property located at 310 West Main St., Town of Owego, from Doreen Davis to Haley and Ryan Figuerado for $290,000.