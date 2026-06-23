Letter: A Message from Gail’s Tails

Dear Editor,

I am a retired Naval Officer who chose to help animals in need. I have been helping rescue groups since my retirement in 2001. I helped Happy Tails in Owego for many years. Then, when Maddie’s Meadows and Nancy retired, I took on the task of caring for the homeless cats and kittens.

A sheriff once showed up in my driveway with a kitten, saying he had to find a place for it before he could go home. Of course I said yes so he could be off the hook and free to go to his family. Then recently, a J.C. Police Officer asked for help with five cats that needed a home. I took them.

Someone in Halstead Development passed away, and their cats were put outside in the winter. The realtor called me to come get them. I did.

Now after serving the needs of my community, the state Attorney General and the Department of Agriculture and Markets are coming after me for NOT being licensed to “sell” animals. REALLY! What about the backyard breeders and those selling puppies at flea markets and in store parking lots, making thousands?

I am in debt for vet bills myself and only ask for part of the money back that I spend to get them fixed, tested, and vaccinated. I make NO money off these animals, but the state wants me to pay them for caring for these cats. They will soon be on the streets and in the roads because there is no one else to do what I do.

I wrote to Kirsten Gillibrand about this. Please write to your state representatives and tell them how ridiculous this is. I don’t have $2,000 to pay for these required certificates and licenses.

If you know me—and I am sure most of the readers here do—please voice your concerns to these offices. I sent a certified receipt letter to the AG but never received the green slip back confirming receipt.

Thank you for reading this and speak up for me.

Sincerely,

Gail Ghinger of Gail’s Tails

USN Retired Lt.