Tioga County Declares State of Emergency regarding possible arrival of migrants and asylum seekers

At 4 p.m. today, May 11, Tioga County Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey declared a State of Emergency regarding the possible arrival of migrants or asylum seekers due to the national immigration crisis and the plans involving the relocation of migrants from New York City to other counties outside of New York City.

Sauerbrey stated, “This has caused a public emergency as our county cannot sustain services or resources needed to support an influx of individuals.”

The county’s action was taken as a response to the pending expiration of Title 42 and the anticipated arrival of many migrants and asylum seekers.

Sauerbrey stated, “Although we welcome individuals and families into our communities, we want them to come prepared, able to sustain themselves by having the ability to work, have the proper immunizations and a support system.”

You can find a copy of the declaration below.