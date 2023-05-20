Stephen Donnelly & Associates hires industry veteran Craig O’Keefe as new Agency Director 

Marketing and communications agency Stephen Donnelly & Associates recently announced the hiring of Craig O’Keefe as its Agency Director, effective May 15.

O’Keefe is an industry veteran with nearly 30 years of experience developing and advancing global consumer brands in marketing and advertising leadership positions.

“Craig O’Keefe has a deep understanding of the industry and brings experience in strategic planning, operational excellence and encouraging teams to deliver solutions,” said Stephen Donnelly, president of Stephen Donnelly & Associates.

He added, “Craig is joining us at a pivotal point in the company’s journey, as we hire and bring top talent from across the country to the region this year. Craig’s knowledge, expertise and strategic vision will be a strong asset as we continue to grow and evolve the company. I am confident he will be an excellent leader who drives growth and success.”

In the newly established position of Agency Director, O’Keefe will relocate from Illinois and lead the company’s strategy, operations, talent acquisition and business positioning for the future from its headquarters in Binghamton, N.Y.

O’Keefe worked previously as the Managing Partner and Creative Lead of Brandjolt, leading integrated marketing and brand activation consulting across industries and increasing brand value of world-class advertisers and agencies, including Nestle, JP Morgan Chase & Co., The Coca-Cola Company, McDonald’s, Bristol Myers Squibb, John Deere, Best Buy and more.

He has received industry recognition for innovation, creativity and performance throughout his career, from accepting an Advertising Hall of Achievement nomination to winning Reggie, Davey and Effie awards for creative marketing and advertising campaigns.