Are you or someone you know struggling with food insecurity? Tioga County Rural Ministry can help!

Prices in the grocery store keep going up, alongside recent cuts to SNAP benefits. More people than ever are struggling to pay their bills and have enough money left over to buy food.

If you find yourself in this situation, Tioga County Rural Ministry’s food pantry can help you.

Tioga County Rural Ministry is located at 143 North Ave. in Owego, and on the dead end across from Home Central. The food pantry is open to anyone in Tioga County. No income guidelines are necessary.

Families can visit the pantry as often as needed. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call (607) 687-3021 or stop in and see them.