‘Music in the Glen’ kicks off on June 23

[By Wendy Post]

What started as a grassroots effort by Rob Weinberger has turned into an annual tradition, growing each year since its inception. Born from an idea to help the area’s performing artists during the pandemic, as lockdowns shuttered the industry, Rob decided to take things outdoors, where social distancing was acceptable at the time.

Fast-forward six years, and “Music in the Glen” continues to serve the region with uplifting, creative, and original music. What started with 30 concerts in the summer of 2020 has now become a summer mainstay.

Held at Glendale Park in Endicott, the free concerts have been enjoyed by a variety of ages and have added to the quality of life in the area. To fund them, Rob initially relied on GoFundMe and voluntary donations at the show. Some funding, especially during the pandemic, came out of his own pocket.

Rob talked about the first year. Unity Group started things off, and then they decided to run the series and begin booking bands. Tim Ruffo gave the first official performance for the concert series. It wasn’t difficult to find bands to perform after that, he noted, as the musicians were ready to get out and play.

Rob also noted that there were 30 interested bands the first year, but that number started growing. He eventually expanded things and started holding the free shows every Tuesday and Saturday.

This year, Rob began early, reaching out further to bring in sponsors and promote the event. What is offered is a creative blend, with many of the bands bringing original music to the stage.

“We have a lot of songwriters and talent in the area; we can showcase them here,” said Rob.

A musician himself, Rob is pleased with the evolution of the event and how its foundation is growing. An escape from the pandemic to a fresh-air venue has now turned into tradition.

Rob has been performing for over 30 years with various bands and on his own. In 1995 he moved up from New York City, at one time performing with Joey Miserable and the Worms in various venues around the city. Rob had over 300 shows under his belt in New York, and even returned to the city last November for a reunion show.

Now well settled in the Triple Cities Area, Rob has enjoyed performing all around with Alpha Brass, Unity Group, and other configurations, along with a variety of seasoned and professional musicians.

His roots have grown over the years, and so has attendance and interest in the Music in the Glen series. Shows take place beginning on June 23 every Tuesday at 6 p.m. and every Saturday at 4 p.m. at Glendale Park, located at 400 Glendale Dr., Shelter One.

Rob is bringing in sponsors this year, but he encourages attendees to donate to help fund the bands. Things will run until Sept. 5.

Acts include Simmerin’ Stew on June 23, Unity Group on June 27, Joe Kollar on June 30, Lonnie Griffiths Trio on July 7, Bass and Brown on July 11, Maine Community Band on July 14, Eric Peters Trio and Special Guests on July 18, Cariar and Grits on July 21, Front and Main on July 25, and Dan Fluegel on July 28.

During August, catch Kings of Lunch on Aug. 1, John Manfredi Band on Aug. 4, The Neo Politans on Aug. 8, Pat Kane on Aug. 11, Peaches and Crime on Aug. 15, Revenants on Aug. 18, Next to Kin on Aug. 22, M+M Flute and Harp Duo on Aug. 25, Sydney Lynn on Sept. 1, and Kevin Ludwig Band on Sept. 5.

Be sure to follow them on Facebook at Facebook.com/glenmusic607 for updates, or email Rob at Rob.weinberger@gmail.com if you are interested in sponsoring or supporting the series.