Seed A Rama returns

The Tioga County Master Gardeners will once again be giving away a selection of seeds on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Tioga County Fairgrounds. Seed A Rama will take place at the 4H youth building.

Master Gardeners will be on hand to offer gardening advice and to help you start your seeds right. They will also have tomato seedlings to give to attendees. There is no cost to participate, but donations to the Master Gardener program are welcome.

And save the date for the Master Gardener plant sale, held June 3 from 8-11 a.m. this year at 56 Main St. in Owego.