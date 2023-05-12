Upstate Shredding – Weitsman Recycling donates $10,000 to support athletes with disabilities 

Upstate Shredding – Weitsman Recycling recently presented a $10,000 check to Move Along Inc. in support of athletes with disabilities. The presentation was made during a Move Along Maine-Endwell High School event in Endwell on May 1.

Adam Weitsman, owner and CEO of Upstate Shredding – Weitsman Recycling, expressed interest in donating to Move Along Inc. over the past year. His donation will help the organization provide inclusive adaptive sport and recreation opportunities to people with disabilities of all ages in New York.

Move Along Inc.’s vision is to develop a world where people with disabilities fulfill their personal dreams, live healthy lives and have access to sport and recreation outlets that meet their diverse needs, while developing self-confidence and independence.

“After learning about Move Along’s goal to help disabled athletes find their love of sports and fitness, I was immediately drawn to support them in any way I could,” said Weitsman. “I look forward to meeting with the organization and hearing about all the athletes’ and allies’ experiences.”