Calling All Artists: TOI to Host Community Art Show

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. invites community artists and creative’s to participate in an upcoming community art show in honor of TOI’s Community Action Month celebration.

The art show will take place at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego, from Monday, May 22 to Thursday, May 25. The show will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

A variety of artwork including paintings, photography, ceramics, needlework, and much more will be featured.

Artists are asked to pre-register for the event by Friday, May 19. Registration forms are available online at www.tiogaopp.org or in person at the Countryside Community Center.

For more information, call (607) 687-4222 ext. 324.