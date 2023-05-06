Tioga Opportunities Inc. celebrates Community Action Month

This year marks the 59th year since the Community Action Network was established to help American families and communities address the obstacles and conditions of poverty. Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is celebrating Community Action Month, a time dedicated to recognizing its’ own successes and those of the National Community Action Network.

Since 1965, Tioga Opportunities, Inc. (TOI) has served the residents of Tioga and surrounding counties by creating partnerships that strengthen communities while empowering individuals and families to achieve financial stability and independence and enrich their quality of life.

TOI is a proud member of the National Community Action Partnership and a network of more than 1,000 Community Action Agencies nationwide that were born out of the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964. Community Action Agencies across the country connect millions of children, families, and individuals to greater opportunity and guide them on a path toward financial stability.

“Each May, during Community Action Month, we reflect on the impact that Tioga Opportunities, Inc. and the network has on families in our area,” said Maureen Abbott, executive director of Tioga Opportunities, Inc.

She added, “We celebrate the work of our dedicated staff and, all the successes of our customers, whether it be a healthy birth outcome, a reduced energy bill due to weatherizing a home, a safe and affordable housing option for an older adult, improved health and well-being due to nutritious meals delivered to a home-bound older adult or transportation to regular doctor appointments, to name a few. TOI also celebrates the partnerships it has with a variety of other non-profits and local government agencies.”

To celebrate their years of service and the continued success of Community Action, Tioga Opportunities Inc. will host a variety of events and presentations throughout the month of May. A calendar of events and highlights from the last year will be shared at www.tiogaopp.org, and on their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/tiogaopportunities.

To learn more about the National Community Action Partnership and Community Action Network, visit www.communityactionpartnership.com.