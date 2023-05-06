Buick GS/GSX hopeful seeks advice and more Buick memories; Youngster seeks info on Buick GS/GSX and more personal memories

Q: Greg, I’m a younger reader of your articles I see in Auto Round-Up and on the internet and one day when I get my license I’m hoping to buy a 1970 Buick GSX 455 coupe in fair to average shape. I know they are rare, so what would you expect one to pay for a car like this? If they are too expensive (I know the nice ones are), what would you recommend to a Buick muscle car wannabe in the GS line? I love Buicks. Thank you, Bobby, from near Spokane, Washington.

A: Bobby, although I don’t know your financial situation I think I can guess you’re just starting out maybe with a part time job, still in school and seriously hoping to buy a Buick muscle car and join this wonderful hobby.

Well, a long time ago I was in the same place you are, so, I’m going to give you some pointers and talk about a subject I love, too – Buicks.

I’ve written about my love of Buicks before and for the record, my grandfather had a black 1948 Buick four-door straight eight with a manual on the column. As a five-year-old back in 1954, I utilized his Buick as a personal playroom for many years as I used to sneak into his garage and sit in that car for hours on end, dreaming of the day I would become a driver. Of course my parents and grandfather always knew where I was, as the garage in question connected our homes.

Along the way I’ve owned a 1951 red and white Buick Special two-door Dynaflow, which I bought in 1969 for only $300. Then, as a family man with two of my three kids already with us, I bought a used bright white 1983 Buick Park Avenue with the wire wheels and wider whitewalls. That Park Avenue served my family well for well over 100,000 miles. Only thing was the V8, as a 307 V8 just didn’t do it for me.

On the racetracks and boulevards in the Sixties and early Seventies, Buick made some strong impressions beginning in 1965 with its first real muscle car Gran Sport (GS). Many a Cobra Jet Mustang, Chevelle SS396, Roadrunner or GTO were surprised by the strength and winning ability of the later ’67 to ’70 Buick GS models. These cars, especially the Buick Stage I and GSX models, not only looked good, they ran ultra quick quarter miles.

A friend of mine had a 1969 GS400 Stage I model, and we had that car running in the high 12-second range in the quarter mile. All we did was do some bolt on upgrades like headers, bigger Holley carb, aluminum intake, 4.30 gears and slicks.

As for current pricing on your dream car, current Hagerty’s Insurance pricing for a quality, top shape 1970 Buick GSX base model will run over $150,000, while a Stage I performance upgrade version will fetch at least $199,000. If you buy a GS455 that needs lots of work, you’re still looking at about $42,000. The reason these prices are so high is because Buick built just 678 GSX specials for the 1970 model year, all of them two-door hardtop coupes in either base model 350 horses or Stage I 360 horses.

Unfortunately, this low production number didn’t come by way of GSX being (and advertised as) a limited edition, low production model. It came because the GSX just didn’t sell well against the other muscle cars back then. Buick had hoped to sell 1,500 GSXs, it just didn’t happen because Buick still had too much luxury associated to its brand and the consumer average age clearly was not the performance youngster.

However, the GSX was a major sleeper in disguise and those who bought one of these cars quickly found out that the 350 and 360 horsepower estimates, with 510 lb. ft of torque, respectively, were way low. In my opinion, the Stage 1 GSX produced an easy 420 horses in all-stock form and ran easy 13.3-second quarter miles. Add a few goodies, and you were in the 12-second range with ease.

I’m sure you’re surprised by these prices, Bobby, but the Buick GSX you love right now is a mighty fine collector car. Further, because less than 700 were built, these prices won’t be going down anytime soon.

Here are some recommendations in lieu of that expensive GSX. There are many ‘67, ‘68 and ‘69 Gran Sports with a 350 V8 that delivers 260 to 315 horsepower and are great for the “cruising only” set.

Still, if your heart is set on a “real deal” muscle car, if you can find a Buick Gran Sport (not a GSX) with either the 400- or 455-inch V8 high performance engine you’ll find them available but more expensive. The powerful ’69 and ’70 455 Buick Stage I engines are identical to the ’70 GSX, while the 400 produced up to 345 decent horses.

In ending, any Buick Gran Sport with the 350-V8 is both plentiful and fairly priced. GS350 coupes go for roughly $15,000 in good condition. However, when you add the GS400s and GS455s to the mix, the prices go way up quickly as the original Stage 1 V8 option can sometimes double the value of these non-GSX standouts.

If you can be pulled away from a Buick (which I doubt), the 1965 and 1966 Gran Sport with the 401 is also out there and produced 325 horses. These early GS models are similar in dimensions to the General Motors midsize muscle cars that could be found cruising every avenue in every city, USA. Included are the Chevy Chevelle SS, Pontiac GTO and Olds 442.

Current pricing for the Buick GS 400 according to Hagerty for ’67, ’68 and ’69 are $11,700 for one in fair condition up to $50,100 for one in Concours, top pristine condition. One in good condition will fetch about $20,300. Notable is that it is the Buick GS when compared to the siblings is the lowest priced of the four, but steadily moving upward depending on condition and options. Of course the $200,000 plus ’70 GSX isn’t part of this affordable group of Buicks.

Bottom line: My top recommendation is a ‘67 to ’69 GS400 in fair condition and then you can fix it up as your finances allow. If I’m wrong about your finances and money is no object, then go for a GSX. Thanks for your letter and good luck on your search for a Buick. Keep us informed.

(Greg Zyla is a syndicated auto columnist who welcomes reader questions and input on collector cars, auto nostalgia or motorsports at greg@grezyla.com.)