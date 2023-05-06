Senior Citizens Foundation grant application deadline is June 1

The Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation (TCSCF) recently announced that grant funding is available for agencies that serve the needs of the senior population in Tioga County, N.Y. They noted that programs and projects designed to improve the lives of older citizens could be considered.

Applications must be received by June 1, 2023 for project consideration. The foundation additionally noted that it is unable to consider applications from private citizens.

Visit www.tcseniorfoundation.com for applications and information. Grant applications and supporting documents may be filed electronically on their website or printed and mailed.

To receive a blank application by mail, address a request to TCSCF, P.O. Box 117, Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email seniorcitizensfoundation@yahoo.com.