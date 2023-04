Town of Owego Supervisor Donald Castellucci Jr. recently announced that milling has commenced between the west end of Marshland Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. Weather permitting paving should begin the week of May 1, from west to east.

Tentatively on May 10, milling and paving should begin from Pennsylvania Avenue to Tioga Terrace. This work will be completed during the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.