Magic will fill the air during the 41st annual Strawberry Festival; Event planned for June 16 and 17 in downtown Owego

The Historic Owego Marketplace is pleased to announce the 41st annual Strawberry Festival will be held June 16 and 17 in downtown Owego. In addition, a Rock-n-Run event will take place at Hickories Park in Owego on June 15.

With a theme of “Strawberry Magic” this year, the streets of Owego will transform for the annual event that features hundreds of vendors and over 25 bands located on several stages throughout downtown Owego.

This free festival, supported by area sponsors, will feature a block party on Friday, June 16, from 5-10 p.m. and concluding with a Fireworks display. On Saturday the parade steps off at 9:30 a.m. and will feature entertainment and community representation. The daylong event continues until 5 p.m.

There will also be magicians, jugglers, superheroes, and an addition this year of four individual buskers that will be roaming the festival on Saturday and providing street music. Jackson Cavalier, who has busked at the festival in past years, was voted Best Busker in Rochester, N.Y. multiple times and is bringing his full band, The Anarchist Zen Collective, to the festival for a Saturday morning performance. Afterwards they will hit the streets, busking.

There will be superheroes as well, this year featuring Captain America and Black Widow. And be sure to check out the Cornhole Tournament on Saturday and the children’s area, hosted by the Owego Church of the Nazarene.

As always, this event is made possible through vendor fees, community partnerships, volunteers, and our generous sponsors. Visit www.owego.org often for event information, or you can find the festival page linked to the Historic Marketplace on Facebook.

The festival is still accepting vendors and parade participants; you can find more information by visiting www.owego.org and clicking on the Strawberry.

Stay tuned and connected to www.owego.org for the entertainment lineup and more!

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information, contact Evan Patrick by calling (607) 239-2760 or via email to evan.patrick1@yahoo.com.

For the Rock-n-Run event on Thursday, June 15, and taking place at Hickories Park in Owego, a “Fun Run for Kids” will kick things off at 5:15 p.m., followed by a pre-race warm up with Simple Form Pilates at 5:40 p.m., and the 5K Run and Walk begins at 6 p.m. There will also be a kickoff concert at the bandshell from 5-9 p.m., as well as music along the 5K route. There will also be food trucks on site.

To sign up for the run, visit https://runsignup.com/Race?raceId=145557. To learn more about the event, visit www.owego.org. The Rock-n-Run is organized by Owego Rotary and the Historic Owego Marketplace.