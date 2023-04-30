Catholic Charities of Tioga hosts successful Prom 5K event; Prom attire donated during event

Catholic Charities of Tioga hosted the first Tioga County Prom 5K in Owego on April 22. About 100 people were in attendance, with around 70 participating in the Run / Walk. This event also served as a drop off location for gently used prom attire, and several dresses and men’s wear were generously donated during this time.

These dresses and formal wear will be available for any student, free of charge, during the next week or two from the Tioga office located at 139 Roki Blvd. in Nichols. After that time, any items left over will be distributed to the local schools that are offering a similar opportunity to their students.

This race was formed as a way to raise funds for the after prom / graduation parties within the Tioga County, N.Y. school districts. Ten dollars from each registration, which totaled $745 with extra donations, will be split and sent out to participating districts. The remaining funds benefit the Catholic Charities OPWDD (developmental disabilities) programs for students and adults.

“We would like to thank all those who participated and volunteered with the event, as well as all of our local businesses that helped sponsor this,” stated Renee Spear, executive director for CCTT.

Sponsors for the event included The Julia Zepkowski Memorial Foundation, Excellus BCBS, Pasto Law Firm P.C., Scott Smith & Son Inc., Dynamic Cleaning, and The Community Shop. Best Buy Distribution Center provided several volunteers to assist with the event.

“This race is an ideal example of what can accomplished when you have an entire municipality that works together”, said Michelle McLaren, development assistant for Catholic Charities and event director for the Prom 5K.

She added, “Every step of the way, there was not just support, but also encouragement from all of the entities involved.”

McLaren says that from the initial approval with the Owego Village Board and OACSD, to the direct contacts and participation with OPD, DPW and the Owego Fire Police, everything fell into place and ran smoothly.

“We look forward to making this race bigger and better for 2024,” McLaren added.

This event was fully organized and hosted by Catholic Charities of Tioga County.

To find out how you can help with CCTT for any upcoming events, visit www.catholiccharitiestt.org/ or email to michelle.mclaren@dor.org.