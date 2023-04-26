Readers’ Column for the week of April 23, 2023

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

What portion is “junk”? Process to reach that conclusion. Look for the letters NOAA. Thank you for accepting the responsibility of an educator. Stimulate questions and thoughts. Present information, accept, organize, interpret, evaluate and utilize. Surface features cause a variety of results for energy waves that reach it. What are the natural effects? Solar panel effects relating to atmospheric effects, weather and climate? We need information. The nine words were true, but look around. Is the land open grass, brush, swamp, forest, vineyard, crop, forage, grain, hops, sand, or rock? What was the .00000001 stated in base 10 system powers of 10 to the ? power, positive or negative. Thanks for your time, energy and interest. Students may have a new respect for education. It is never boring. Thanks to the Owego Pennysaver Press for call in and editorial opportunities. How many panels to cover 523 sq. miles? 4.3 pontoons, 519 land, 2,000/acre.

~

Everyone on Ketchumville Road, please slow down. This is not the Daytona 500 racetrack.

~

The person was right when they talked about the Owego Pennysaver becoming a political statement and I agree. I think all those political comments in the column get pretty boring.

~

In response to the caller who said the reason why there is more garbage on the roads is because of the decline of our society, I would agree except I would have to say that it is because of the decline of our morals that we wouldn’t be loyal to such a good garbage service that took such good care of our county.

~

It’s been over two hours and the dog is still barking and the reason they can’t hear it (ha-ha) is they turn their music up extremely loud. So, I can still hear the dog and the music, both! People need to take responsibility for their pets. Give them attention, take them for a walk, do something with them. A lot of people shouldn’t be allowed to have animals.

~

This is in response to the person that’s complaining about Jake Brakes or engine brakes on trucks, the only thing that is louder than a Jake Brake coming into town is the sound of a truck coming through the side of a house.

~

I spent six years in the New York State National Guard, I did not go overseas, I stayed in the states. Why am I not considered a veteran? Many National Guard personnel were killed in the Vietnam War at the time.

~

So now the incompetent mayor of New York City, instead of fighting crime in his third world little city now, is declaring war on dairy products and food – all part of the green new deal. It’s good to know he has his priorities straight.

~

We would like to thank the Tioga County Sheriff’s department for sponsoring the Alternative to Incarceration (ATI) program. This gives those selected for this program that have been convicted of non-violent crimes the opportunity to do community service rather than employment since the program is on weekends. Through community service they are learning many skills that they can use as life skills. They learn that it is important to be on time for their service, come properly prepared for the weather, work diligently, be honest and respectful in their place of service, and failure to do so will result in consequences. Roy Schreiner, officer-in-charge, teaches them skills such as painting, floor maintenance, collection of litter along the county roadways, raking leaves and shoveling snow at county buildings, cleaning up after large events such as the County Fair and the Strawberry Festival, and field preparation for the Opening Day of Little League. What a great service the participants in this program provide. Thank you!

~

As a resident of Lincolnshire development (behind Lockheed Martin), I would like to ask drivers to please slow down. I am amazed how many cars speed on these streets. As with any neighborhood, with the weather getting warmer, more people are walking, children playing, riding bikes, others walking their dogs, etc. Please be considerate when driving on these streets. I would hate to see an unfortunate accident happen.

~

Would the Brave Professor from last week’s Native American discussion please send me a smoke signal at (607) 725-6833? Thank you!

~

You have been invited to the most awesome celebration party of all time. The invitation comes directly from the Host. He paid the price of admission for you. He has arranged all transportation for you. All that is required of you is to RSVP with his Son Jesus Christ.

~

Is there a hair salon in Owego that offers modern, stylish pixie cuts for women?

~

At the April 17 Owego Apalachin CSD Board of Education meeting the 2023 – 2024 Budget was approved. This is essentially unchanged from when first presented on March 6. By any measure this is the largest budget increase ever, and with no property tax increase. This abundance is from surplus NYS tax revenues flowing down as NYS School Aid. OACSD is spending all of it and more. This is a fill the bucket budget to take advantage of the bounty, but we don’t know what it’s for. The budget presentation contains, as always, broad goals identifying what the money will be used for. That is all. There is no identification of this increased spending with anything, not teachers, nurses, staff, inflation, etc. Over the course of three BOE meetings no member has asked what this spending is for. What need was to be filled or benefit derived? Will OACSD be emulating the Chicago School District and paying bonuses to District employees? We would be fools to think NYS School Aid will be so generous in the future. Should the BOE propose tax increases in the future, then why weren’t they frugal and prudent this year? Clearly, this year, they have more than enough in their savings accounts. In their defense, this will be the third year without a tax increase and that is exceptional.

~

How about we work to clean up Tioga County! You can help by taking your own garbage home with you when you are out and about instead of throwing it out of your car window, or leaving it where it doesn’t belong. Also, if you are a homeowner that has lots of clutter around the outside of your home, work on disposing of it little by little. Your yard will look a lot better and you will feel better about it, too. And, any of you that take a walk around, be sure to bring a garbage bag with you to pick up litter that you notice on your walk. Thanks in advance for helping!

~

I have to agree with the person that commented on recycling last week. Doing away with countywide recycling and having it become part of our taxes so that everyone paid their fair share has been a disaster. In addition to more trash on the side of the road, a lot of people are just putting the recycling in with their garbage and sending it to the landfill, even though that is against the law. Recycling is mandatory, but people don’t want to pay a private carrier for it, and the risk of getting caught breaking the law is pretty low. The garbage pick-up guys don’t have time to check, and apparently they aren’t checking at the transfer station either. My neighbor refuses to pay for recycling, so he puts everything in the same garbage bags and takes it to the dump.

~

To the person or persons who are disappointed in the Owego Pennysaver readers column. First, no one is forcing you to read it. Second, I commend them for continuing to allow the American citizens the right to express their freedom of speech. Every time we turn around something else is being taken away from us and it sometimes just gets overwhelming. This forum allows people to express their feelings. No, it might not be important to you or me, but to them they feel their need to find a release. #RespectingOthers

~

To the person looking for Plumber and electrician recommendations I recommend Apollo plumbing and heating. They do charge a flat $110 fee, even if you don’t use them, but they are reasonable, very responsive and very knowledgeable. For an electrician I strongly recommend T&B Electric. They do excellent work.

~

Columbus was a knucklehead? Knucklehead doesn’t sound very professorial to me! I didn’t know Indian was a generic, derogatory term, and people did not care enough to use real names. Looks like to me you didn’t use the real name of the college in which you’re supposedly a professor. It seems like we have paid plenty of respect to American Indians, there are so many things using Indian names – rivers, towns, etc. Do we have to go back and ask permission to use those names? Tell me professor, do we? I don’t think the Washington Redskins should have ever changed their name. They should just have changed their logo from an Indian to a peanut, and then everyone would be happy!

~

Think about this one, folks! Big Pharma’s total revenue in 2022 was $1,480,000,000,000, and in the same year 695,547 people died from heart disease, 605,213 died from cancer, 103,294 died from diabetes, 119,399 died from Alzheimer’s, etc. Big Pharma is getting RICHER, and we’re the sickest we’ve ever been. It’s obvious ‘the science’ isn’t working, but the business model is. So who is getting the short end of the stick? We are. There are many ways to improve your health without making Big Pharma richer! Do your research.

~

From all the volunteers in the Spencer Food Cupboard; Sandy Russell was a dedicated worker and will be missed by all. Sandy, enjoy your retirement.

~

To the mere 1/8 Native American, Indigenous person, or whatever the crowd sees fit to call my ancestors this week, very well said my friend. This mascot touches the heart in a way that can’t even be described. Erect on a horse, head to the sky, arms outstretched with palms facing up. Every time I see this beautiful statue, it brings tears to my eyes.

National Political Viewpoints

The democrats can keep on doing it to Donald Trump but they would have a hissy fit if the same thing was being done to one of them.

~

The world is on fire because of our inept government and Biden is in Ireland admiring the castles and looking for his heritage. I know I sure feel safe. How about you?

~

Joe, your totally worthless green agenda is killing this country and its economy.

~

So the democrats want Diane Weinstein to step down because she’s no longer mentally competent. Why stop there? There’s a guy in the white house that’s not mentally competent either and hasn’t been for years. So, it’s a good tradition.

~

If Joe Biden were in charge of the Sahara Desert he’d run out of sand. Mama Gump.

~

Supreme court justice Clarence Thomas’s escalating multiple scandals joins wife Ginny Thomas’s scandal. It’s no wonder the Supreme Court has the lowest approval in history. Some members have lied and have shown they cannot be trusted.

~

Trump can’t talk without lying. That’s why his lawyers don’t want him on the witness stand in his multiple court proceedings. He would further purger himself with false testimony. Has the secret service figured out how to protect Trump from his potential prison inmates?

~

Why do Marjorie Taylor Green and Tucker Carlson damage our national security by publicly supporting the suspected and accused leaker of secret intelligence national defense documents? They actively undermine our national security and seek to weaken our democracy. Why does the far right want our country destroyed within?

~

I was just watching Face the Nation this morning and Mark Kelly from Arizona was on and said you can go to gun shows and get a gun without a background check. That is not so. It is a total lie! I go to gun shows, I know.

~

As usual, Biden ignores the needs of this country. He took his pollution causing jet to Ireland for his pleasure while we are failing here. He didn’t think the leak at the Pentagon was a big deal even though it was dangerous for our country. He’s more concerned about his pleasures and legacy with foreign countries.

~

So for years lying Biden has stated that he has had absolutely no contact with Hunter’s foreign business dealings, yet it has just come out there have been 80 visits from these people to the white house, not to mention the photographs with them and all the evidence on Hunter’s laptop. Does the fake news call him out on that for another one of his lies? Of course they don’t. How can anybody ever trust him?

~

Since Biden gets blamed for everything that goes on, maybe he should get credit for the beautiful weather we had last week.

~

I couldn’t believe what I just heard on national TV, that there’s still elementary schools in Ithaca that are making the kids wear masks. Are you kidding me? I thought you people believed in science. Obviously you don’t, you have an agenda. It’s not bad enough that you’ve ruined two years of these kids’ lives, now you are continuing to. What do you expect when you are in an environment of liberalism?

~

One reader asks, “Who needs a military grade weapon except members of the military?” Well, glossing over ‘military grade,’ which the weapons in question are functionally not- and many service members can tell you that ‘military grade’ is probably the worst mark of quality you can think of; thankfully it’s called the Bill of Rights, not the Bill of Needs. I, as a normal law-abiding citizen, have the right to own one, a right guaranteed to all living persons by whatever deity or lack thereof they believe in, not granted by a piece of paper, as some like to believe so they can intentionally misinterpret its words; the Amendments were written to place restrictions on what the government could enforce on its citizens. You also have this right! That’s pretty great. There’s nothing stopping you, unless you happen to be a felon, a non-U.S. citizen, or have been involuntarily hospitalized for mental health related problems. I ask again, to the contentious column regulars: do you trust your government to have a monopoly on violence? Will you trust your government four years from now? The old guys who wrote their names on a roll of paper 200 years ago certainly didn’t.

~

This one actually took me a little research. I have read with wonder recent comments connecting mass shootings with bail reform. “Letting criminals go to kill our children,” I think was said here once. I could not read about ALL the mass shootings in the country this year because there are too many; 146 mass shootings in which four or more people were killed, in 96 days. But of all those I looked into, NOT ONE shooter was recently released on bail. Nor were any shooters felons who could not legally own a weapon. In fact, everyone that I read about bought and held their weapons legally. They were also ALL born here legally. So why on earth are people connecting the increase in mass shootings to illegal immigration and border security? Why are some people in this space connecting the death of innocent people and children to Bail reform? However any of us feel about gun laws or border security, PLEASE discontinue connecting the death of Americans to these other issues. I pray for the time when people who write into this column will get rid of phrases like – “All you idiot (insert political party or candidate here)” or “How stupid do you have to be to…”. All of this energy towards hate and false connections will not help anyone. Regardless of your personal beliefs, there are some really smart people that support BOTH sides of the arguments. Let’s attack the problems and try to be polite to each other. We can challenge opinions or ideas but still show respect for each other.

~

If a 21-year-old from the Massachusetts Air National Guard can gain access to classified and top secret military intelligence and is able to disseminate such information to the public, why do we even bother?

~

Liberals tend to hate God and Christians. They have no beliefs in an afterlife. And they are angry with people that believe in God, the afterlife, and heaven. They are jealous that we have that belief. Even if they don’t believe in an afterlife, they hate that we take great comfort in that belief. They are left out, and are just flat out envious.

~

Bravo to the writer for their words on “Chuckie” Schumer. He is a disaster, for our State and the country, and he, Biden, and Feinstein are LONG past due for retirement. They should all live in California: they’d feel right at home!

~

To one of last week’s Trump bashers, President Trump has never been found guilty of charges for fraud, rape or anything else; whereas Cohen WAS found guilty of lying under oath; tax evasion, and campaign finance violations! Trump has not been found guilty of anything! Biden, et al, are guilty of destroying our country and our way of life, bit-by-bit, dollar-by-dollar! Their progressive, UN-American ideas are wreaking havoc on us!

~

This week’s winner of the Most Absurd Comment Award goes to whoever said, “Get rid of liberal district attorneys, liberal judges, and stop allowing thugs and dirtbags to get out of jail.” Your vapid, cultish politics are exactly why no progress has ever been made. How, exactly, would “getting rid of liberal judges” have prevented mass shootings? Clean cut All-American standout athlete with a great white-collar bank job decides to end it all, goes out and legally buys an assault weapon, and slaughters a bunch of people. A normal guy with no criminal history whatsoever perpetrated the deadliest mass shooting in history, the Las Vegas shooting that claimed 60 lives and injured almost 900 people. But, like all the other mass shooters, he had assault rifles. For the millionth time, the problem is civilians have easy access to weaponry that was designed for battle. There needs to be a ban. Republicans demand bans on drag queens, children’s books and abortion pills, but they refuse to ban something that’s doing actual and grave harm to society.

~

The person questioning as to why they didn’t go after Hillary but they did Trump. It’s easy, Hillary went in front of congress for 11 hours and testified. Trump took the 5th over 400 times. It’s not hard to figure out.

~

Isn’t it amazing how Trump finds it necessary to try and stop Mike Pence and Mark Meadows from testifying?