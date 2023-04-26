Remembering Steve Cooper

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, April 29 for Stephen (Steve) Cooper, who passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 17, 2022 in Florida. He was 78.

Friends and family are invited to gather at the Owego Elks Lodge located at 223 Front St. in Owego from 2 to 5 p.m., to remember, reminisce and celebrate Steve’s life.

Cooper grew up in Owego and was a 1962 graduate of Owego Free Academy. He received a bachelor’s degree from Clarkson University and a master’s in electrical engineering from Syracuse University.

In addition, Steve had completed courses toward his Ph.D. and had prepared to take his preliminary oral exam. Although, and as his obituary notes, he instead decided to, “Make a living!”

Cooper’s professional career featured work as a technical writer and programmer, often working on defense contracts, and he also worked for some time in the semiconductor industry in California along with his brother John, and his sister-in-law Mary.

After retiring Steve took on a position in the Jazz Department at the University of New Hampshire (UNH). Steve devoted countless hours volunteering at UNH, which included the Jazz programs, along with the Cooperative Extension / Sea Grant program which focuses on protecting coastal waters.

Steve moved back to Owego where he met and married his wife, Annette (Schweiger). Together they purchased a home in Apalachin and Steve continued his passion for volunteering.

Steve took on the position of President of the Tioga Arts Council (TAC), and there he penned the newsletter and wrote grants to help keep TAC solvent. He also organized and took part in many TAC programs, such as the Home Tour, and executed contracts via the NYS Council on the Arts for performing musicians, just to name a few.

Cooper will be remembered for his love of local history, and where he put his heart and soul into every project.

County Historian Emma Sedore shared, “It was like a gift when Steve Cooper offered to volunteer in the office. Besides indexing scrapbooks and various other chores, his most important work was as a skilled photographer.”

Sedore explained, “Steve personally traveled to all nine towns and six villages in our county, hunting down every historic marker he could find, and photographed them in brilliant color.”

Sedore said that finding many of the historic markers entailed, “Climbing through bushes, mud, traffic, and even spiders!”

In all, Sedore remarked, “Steve worked diligently documenting them into a professional format, and by doing this he added another layer of quality to our county’s history.”

Steve’s lengthy list of volunteer accomplishments is noteworthy, and in turn he gave back hundreds of hours to our community. A recipient of the Paul Harris Fellowship Award via the Owego Rotary, Steve dedicated many hours to the organization. Whatever the task, like scooping ice cream at Rotary’s booth at the Owego Strawberry Festival, Steve was there.

He was also involved with many fundraisers and activities at the Owego Elks Lodge, and where he served as a Trustee.

Tim Sayers, Owego Elks Lodge secretary, commented, “If there was a need, Steve stepped up, and he made sure that things got done.”

From helping at Elks functions such as the Children’s Christmas party to blood drives, and then assisting in the coordination of the Owego Strawberry Festival parade, Sayers said that Steve’s efforts were valuable to the Elks and to the community at large.

Annette mentioned that Steve was always filled with curiosity, too, and often came up with one-of-a-kind projects, such as one where he took on naming all of the different flowers growing around the Brick Pond area.

Steve’s energy to volunteer and help others was always a constant in his life. Even while in Florida, Steve was volunteering, such as delivering meals to residents via Meals on Wheels.

Steve is survived by his loving wife, Annette, sons Stephen and Aaron Cooper, brother John Cooper, stepsons Robert Schweiger, Raymond and Shannon (Gowe) Schweiger, several step-grandchildren, one great grandson, and many extended family members.

At the Celebration of Life, Owego Elks Lodge Officers will honor Steve with a Lodge of Sorrows ceremony. Refreshments served by The Owego Kitchen will follow the ceremony.