Tioga County Deed Transfers

On April 13, 2023, property located at State Route 96, Town of Spencer, from Alan and Ellen Evans to Walter and Kathleen Bergen for $50,000.

On April 14, 2023, property located at 769 Montrose Turnpike, Town of Owego, from Mary DeSantis to Louis and Holly Milano for $300,000.

On April 17, 2023, property located at 276 Old State Route 34, Town of Barton, from Thomas Bradley to Norman and Tamara Chandler for $25,000.

On April 18, 2023, property located at 1987 State Route 38B, Town of Newark Valley, from Theodore Blodgett and Sharon Tierney to Roger Walburn and Beverly Wheeland for $75,000.

On April 18, 2023, property located at 395 Ross Hill Rd., Town of Tioga, from Irene Budney to John and Michelle Wells for $56,791.

On April 18, 2023, property located at 50 Whig St., Village of Newark Valley, from Rebecca Deritis to Lorrie Woloszyn for $130,000.

On April 18, 2023, property located a t33 Railroad Ave., Town of Berkshire, from William and Donna Youst to Jennifer Cornell for $9,500.

On April 18, 2023, property located at 393 Winters Rd., Town of Tioga, from Scott Lamb to Michael and Lisa Horton for $9,000.