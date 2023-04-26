Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of April 10, 2023 through April 16, 2023 there were 118 calls for service, 14 traffic tickets were issued, there were three motor vehicle accidents, and there was one Mental Health Hold.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Joseph A. Calla, age 25 of New Milford, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Failure to Appear in Court on Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree (D-Felony) and Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle (Misdemeanor). Calla was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Isaiah C. Butler, age 28 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Town of Vestal Court for Failure to Appear in Court on Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor). Butler was turned over to Vestal Police custody for arraignment at Broome County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Kaylee C. Devaul, age 27 of Endicott, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), Operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration (Misdemeanor), and Open Container in a Motor Vehicle (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on Park Street. Devaul was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Brandon P. Leonard, age 22 of Berkshire, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), and Inadequate Tail Lamps (Violation), following a Traffic Stop on North Avenue. Leonard was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Patricia M. Avery, age 47 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Harassment. Avery was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

George R Manuel, 76, Owego NY, was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), following a Traffic Stop on Southside Drive. Manuel was issued Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.