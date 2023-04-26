A Polluted Mind Creates Pollution in Nature; If you don’t love the land, you won’t protect it, and then we’ll lose it

The human race has become separated and increasingly out of step with the natural world. We grow the fortunes of billionaires, even as we increase the numbers of homeless and refugees. Earth and her capacity to sustain life is being destroyed.

“We know the statistics on climate change and we’re seeing we can’t continue at this pace. Our global systems of externalization, extraction and pollution are leading to ‘ecological apartheid.’” — Vandana Shiva

The earth is a living system, and our well being is closely connected to the health of the planet. We are inhaling oxygen the trees exhaled. The molecules of our bodies are the same as those of the planet: oxygen, carbon, water. Everything is interconnected. When there’s pollution on the planet, it’s in you too, and we may be the cause of it!

Imagine a lake, calm, pure and so clear you can see the bottom. Then the first polluting chemicals of the new factory and farm come rolling down the hill and into the water. It starts to cloud over and bubble a little as chemical reactions are taking place; impurity begins and pollution follows.

In the same way to be peaceful, pure and clear is our natural and deepest state within the soul. However, over time our inner light and peace fade as our connection with the Supreme Father has broken. Our weakened conscience goes to sleep. We forget our eternal identity as souls and begin to think we are only bodies. The peace and purity of our original virtues is overtaken by lust, violence, and greed. Our minds become weak and polluted with the acquired ‘chemicals’ of waste and negative thoughts.

Mankind’s desires for wealth and power rolled in and corruption began suffocating and trashing our beautiful planet with fires, plastic, deforestation, oil slicks and all manner of rubbish and pollution. So many majestic and ancient Sequoia trees and 60,000 of our loved, cuddly koala bears died in recent forest fires.

The problem increases each year and places us at risk, rich and poor alike. We have now entered the third year of what science calls humanity’s decisive decade.

“The UN wasn’t created to take mankind into paradise, but, rather, to save humanity from hell.” –– Dag Hammarskjold

Unless we can navigate a global change of course before 2030, we risk such severe, irreversible damage to Earth’s regenerative systems that our species is unlikely to survive.

Spiritual knowledge has now re-emerged helping us to restore our original inner power, purity and well being by reminding us we are imperishable souls, that the inner quality of our thoughts is reflected in our outer world, and how to take power from the Supreme to accomplish this. We are realizing when the mind and heart are clean and free of pollution, the air, water and the elements also become free from pollution and peaceful.

Turn within, meditate and visualize what could be accomplished when we live in harmony once again with love and respect for one another and nature. Keep imagining because when we change, the world changes!

“There is hope people will begin to awaken that spiritual part of themselves, with the heartfelt knowledge that we are caretakers of this planet.” –– Brooke Medicine Eagle

(Sister Chirya Risely lives in New York State, carries a BS from Cornell University, is published in several national and international publications including the Daily Guardian, Delhi. You can contact Sister Chirya at bkchirya@gmail.com, or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org.)