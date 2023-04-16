Pastor’s Thoughts: Mental Health and the Church

My view on mental health was way wrong for too long.

I thought people who had panic attacks were in need of an exorcism or at least they needed to suck it up.

I thought people who said they wrestled with anxiety were not as Strong in their Faith as they needed to be.

I thought people who had to take depression medicine were weaker minded and couldn’t get over stuff.

Uh, yeah, I don’t think those things anymore because I have learned a deeper truth about mental health.

I can remember my very first panic attack like it was yesterday. I was actually on stage preaching and I felt like I was going to pass out and fall off the stage. My mind raced and I began to think that I was dying and this was the end.

The thought raced to the completely illogical place that God was punishing me for some area of disobedience in my life.

I managed to walk off stage and back to my office (thinking the whole time I was going to die).

Literally, I was about to dial 911 – I called wife and said I think I’m having a heart attack and I need to go to the emergency room. I arrived thinking well this is my last day on earth and I haven’t accomplished half of what I hoped to do. The panic attack caused me to think something was wrong with me spiritually (I mean, why else would I have had one). So, I began to read the Bible and pray more, and even tried listening to only “Christian music” instead of Country.

I remember thinking, why in the world is this happening, the Dr.’s at the hospital did an awesome job and ordered every test under the sun, only to come back and say, “We believe you are having a panic attack.” I was like no way, my life is great, my ministry is booming, God is literally blessing me, left and right; what do I have to panic about.

When I say Panic attack I think of someone who is freaking out and yelling and shaking. I had none of that, I just felt like I was dying and nothing I could do would stop it.

Yep, it was that bad!

And, after walking through one of the craziest seasons of my entire life I gained a whole new perspective on mental health issues, one that is not as popular with some in the Christian community.

I discovered that we are actually rather fragile creatures, though we often want to project control and strength.

Mental health is important and has a profound affect on each of us. Sure, I believe in the power of speaking life giving words into and over our lives; however, if someone were to have a heart attack, we would not say, “Don’t speak that heart attack over your life, just trust in Jesus to heal you and your heart will have no problems.”

We would do whatever it took to get them to the ER so they could get the treatment they desperately need and have Doctors and trained professionals help them.

Anxiety, depression and feeling overwhelmed, including panic attacks, are on the rise. Instead of making people feel guilty about or dismissing their feelings its time the Church helps address this problem and actually make a difference. The problem is that most of us (myself included) are not equipped to handle many of these situations; we try to dismiss it with more prayer and more spiritual lingo.

Putting a bible on the chest of a person having a heart attack is a kind gesture, but getting them the proper care and treatment are going to be key to saving their lives and changing the outcome.

“All people need is Jesus,” some say. And I agree. I also strongly believe that Jesus becomes real to people in many different ways – one of those ways being science. I believe that God has given man knowledge and medicine and there are many ways to heal our lives along with prayer and scripture, not in spite of it.

If all truth is God’s truth, then the truth that medical science continues to evolve and provide ways to help our bodies heal is God’s truth.

So how in the world does a person deal with mental illness?

Pray; 100% for sure.

Read the Bible? Absolutely, there is so much wisdom and power in God’s word.

Listen to worship music? Yes!

However, a person should also be willing to seek the help of a well-qualified counselor who knows how to deal with issues of trauma and anxiety. The only problem, some find, is that not all counselors are Christians. Some people have trouble finding the right counselor, so they go it alone and almost always end up in failure.

I know that is pure blasphemy to some, but a well-trained Counselor can help you to evaluate and understand past trauma and how to deal with the stress and emotional baggage that you carry. You may have to try one or two until you get one that you’re comfortable with.

One more thing; Church is a hospital, and should be an environment where a person can be fully known and fully loved. One of the biggest reasons many churches do not see emotionally sick people become well is because if the person were to confess the things they’ve done, or what’s been done to them, they would feel judged or excluded.

Church should be an environment where a person can be fully known and fully loved. That will help that person truly experience healing – not a place where people feel like they can’t be real. If that’s how we are supposed to approach God, then that is the way we should be able to approach the church.

If you wrestle with mental health issues and have been cast aside by the church, I apologize. It was probably for a lack of understanding and hopefully unintentional ignorance (that’s another column).

I am praying for those of you out there that are battling mental illness of all kinds. I hope the Church can be a safe place for you to heal and experience the love and freedom that is found in Christ Jesus!

May the peace of Christ guard your hearts and minds.