What’s Happening for the week of April 16, 2023

APRIL

Owego Hose Team / American Legion Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 263 Front St., Owego. Doors open at 10 a.m., games run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.owegohoseteams.com/fundraisers-events/bingo/ to learn more.

Owego Craft Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., every 1st and 3rd Saturday through June, Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Children’s Storytime, 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday, Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

Drop-In Teen / Tween Time, 4 to 6 p.m., 2nd and 4th Thursday, Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

Friday Morning Tech Hour, 10 to 11 a.m. every Friday, Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

The First-Time Leader Development Program, January through Oct. 3 on every Tuesday of the month, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. For more information, email to tds@tdspi.com, visit www.tdspi.com, or call (607) 221-6191.

Making Pinwheels, every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for the month of April, 3 to 4 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Open to all ages.

Children’s Story time, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main Street, Apalachin.

Yoga, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 16

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

APRIL 17

Spalding Memorial Library Senior Series: Marlea Hoyt from the Area Agency on Aging, 1:30 to 3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Bird Stories, 10 to 11 a.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 10-11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Free cooking demonstrations and more! Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

APRIL 17 to APRIL 22

The Clothing Closet at the Apalachin United Methodist Church will be closed. They will be transitioning from winter clothing to their spring / summer line at that time. They will reopen at 10 a.m. on April 24.

APRIL 18

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 10 a.m. at Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego; 1 p.m. at the Waverly Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly; 3:30 p.m. at Christ the King Fellowship Presbyterian Church, 75 North Main St., Spencer. Call TOI at (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat today.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Bird Craft, 9 to 11 a.m., Nichols Playgroup, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols.

Tech Support Tuesdays, 2 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Kids Craft Club, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 18 to MAY 30

PS It Works – Free Virtual Class, 1 to 3 p.m. Open to all parents and caregivers of children between the ages of two and 18 years of age. Contact Joan Shultz to register by April 10 by email to Jes49@cornell.edu.

APRIL 19

Tioga County Planning Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Tioga County Health and Human Services Building, Room 2139, 1062 State Route 38, Owego. Direct questions to Elaine Jardine, Tioga County Planning director, at (607) 687-8257 or via email to jardinee@tiogacountyny.gov.

2023 Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Monthly meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office, 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. Contact Wendy Walsh at walshw@tiogacountyny.gov or by calling (607) 687-3553 for more information.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

Candor Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m., 2 Bank St., Candor.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Takeout only. All are welcome.

APRIL 20

TC Public Health Open House event, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Route 38, Owego. There will be Narcan Training, tours of the Dental Van, Water Testing Demonstrations, Car Seat Safety, and much more. This event is open to the public.

WIC Program Clinic, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., INSPIRE S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 East Tioga St., Spencer. For more information, call (607) 687-3147 or visit www.tiogaopp.org.

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Ross Corners Christian Academy Kindergarten Open House, 9 to 10:30 a.m., 2101 Owego Rd., Vestal. RSVP by calling (607) 748-3301.

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Apalachin Library’s Afternoon Book Club, 1 to 2 p.m., 719 Main St., Apalachin. Visit their website at http://apalachinlibrary.org to learn more.

Tween Game Night, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 21

Spencer Senior Social Hour and NY Connects Office Hours, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., INSPIRE S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 East Tioga St., Spencer. NY Connects will be on site to provide information and referrals to area resources and services. Reservations are appreciated by calling (607) 687-4120.

Kids Origami Club, 3 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. This month is a frog. For ages five to 13.

APRIL 21 and 22

Spring Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Berkshire Community Hall, 12519 NY-38, Berkshire. There will be used books and local author books.

APRIL 22

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Anxiety Depression Workshop, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Quality Inn & Suites, Williamsburg Room, 1100 State Route 17C, Owego. The registration fee is $30. In person registration begins at 12:30 p.m.

Home Energy Choice Expo, noon to 5 p.m., Park Terrace UMC, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Free and open to the public. Presenters will provide information about Solar, Geothermal, Air Source Heat Pumps, Weatherization, and more. RSVP to mbocek@stny.rr.com. Walk-ins still welcomed.

Princess Belle’s Library Tea Party, 11 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333 to RSVP.

Pancake Breakfast, 7 a.m. to noon, Southside Fire Department, 3120 Waits Rd., Owego. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Benefit for Lorry (Russell) Williams, who lost her house to fire on Jan. 11, noon to 6 p.m., Little Meadows Volunteer Fire Department, 836 Maple St., Little Meadows. There will be a chicken BBQ, basket raffles, and 50/50 drawings. Donations can be directed to Dorene Tomchick via Facebook.

Rummage and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Little Meadows United Church, 843 Pennsylvania Ave., Little Meadows, Pa. Lunch, including soup and sandwiches, will be available. A bag sale will begin at 1 p.m. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 19 ONLY. NO electronics, NO baby strollers, and NO car seats.

APRIL 23

The Carantouan Greenway will celebrate earth day at 2 p.m. with a guided nature walk at Wildwood Reserve in the Town of Barton. They will examine spring flowers, and five species of budding birches while identifying the calling birds. Directions can be found at www.carantouangreenway.org/wildwoodreserve.html.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Prom 5K Run / Walk, 10 a.m., start and finish in the Owego Free Academy parking area, Sheldon Guile Boulevard, Owego. To sign up or for more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/NY/Owego/TiogaCountyProm5K; for sponsorship opportunities, call (607) 272-5062, ext. 311.

Meatloaf Dinner, 1 p.m. until gone, North Barton Grange #45, 1363 Ellis Creek Rd., Waverly. Takeout and drive-thru only. Donations accepted.

APRIL 24

Spalding Memorial Library Senior Series: Rachelle Kinsman / Gannon Insurance, 1:30 to 3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Bugs and Insects, 10 to 11 a.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club meeting, 7 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, Endicott. The program is Animal Tracks and Signs: How to Read the Language of Nature, presented by Linda Spielman, author of A Field Guide to Tracking Mammals in the Northeast. Free, open to all.

APRIL 25

Life After a Stroke / Stroke Support Group for stroke survivors and caregivers. Group will meet at the Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy E., Vestal, from 1 to 3 p.m. For information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

Best Reads Extravaganza presented by the Friends of the Coburn Free Library, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 275 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 26

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration required. Register the Tuesday before April 25 at 8:30 a.m. until full. Phone: 2-1-1 or online at www.foodbankst.org/cfd.

Bug Sensory Bin, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Spencer Inspire, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Early Literacy Storytime, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 27

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Teen Open House, 5 to 7 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main Street, Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333 to RSVP.

APRIL 27 and 28

Spring Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Berkshire Community Hall, 12519 NY-38, Berkshire. There will be used books and local author books.

APRIL 28

Van Etten Library Book Club, 1 p.m., 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

APRIL 29

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Newark Valley Historical Society Benefit Auction, 6-9 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m. At the auction will be a wide variety of goods and services, the silent auction, and door prizes. There will also be a variety of desserts available. For more information regarding the benefit, visit nvhistory.org, email to nvhistory@stny.rr.com, or call (607) 642-9516.

Hunting the Elusive Morel – Susquehanna Valley Mycological Society, 10 a.m., Waterman Conservation Education Center, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. Free to the public.

Tioga / Nichols Area Lions Club Annual Chance Auction, doors open at 6 p.m. and the drawing will begin at 7 p.m., Nichols Fire Station, 106 W. River Rd., Nichols. Envelopes with 25 chips can be purchased for $2 a piece. There will be many filled baskets as well as other items up for auction.

APRIL 30

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MAY 1

Spalding Memorial Library Senior Series: Landon Hodges Esq. / Elder Law – Steinbacher, Goodall and Yurchak, 1:30 to 3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

MAY 3

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

MAY 4

National Day of Prayer, 6 p.m., Courthouse Square, Owego. For more information, call (607) 972-7625.

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale.