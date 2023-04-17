Rail House under new ownership, to become ‘Miller’s Steakhouse’

An iconic Waverly restaurant is starting a new chapter to add to its rich history.

The Rail House Taproom and Restaurant is now under new ownership after Dave Miller and Jan Wheeler purchased the business and property in late March. Miller explained Thursday that the restaurant is currently undergoing extensive renovations and will reopen as Miller’s Steakhouse within 90 days.

“We’re going through a complete remodel and our main goal is keep it totally local,” he said. “Local food and produce, local contractors, local staff — we’re a couple of hometown kids who just want to do our part in our community and bring people back to this area.”

Led by Executive Chef James Paul, Miller’s Steakhouse will look to deliver an upscale dining experience unique to the Valley, Miller and Wheeler said.

“We want this to be a place where you can come for a nice date, or propose to your girlfriend, or have your anniversary here,” Miller said. “It’s not going to be a bar. You should feel welcome here whether you come in with a t-shirt or a button-up or a tie, while also being affordable. You pay for the steak, and we’ll pay for the experience.”

“We’ll have a fireplace going. We’re looking at bringing in a grand piano,” Wheeler added. “Just all the things to bring that upscale experience here to the Valley.”

However, Wheeler noted other aspects of the restaurant would remain the same. Specifically, the treasured Rail House ranch dressing will remain a staple condiment, she added.

Miller further explained that the idea of a steakhouse was born out of a way to have a business that complimented the other businesses of Broad Street, rather than compete with them.

“We wanted to not make it a bar, so we hope that benefits the (Broad Street) Pub,” he said. “We’re opening as dinner-only, so Lisa’s Place should keep her lunch crowd. We don’t want to take from anybody. We just love our community and want to make it a better place to live.”

The facility’s rich history will also lend inspiration to Wheeler and Miller’s vision, as the building used to serve as the Amusu Theatre over a century ago. When cleaning out the building to prepare for renovations, prints from as far back as 1912 were found.

“That’s a rabbit hole I got lost in just the other day,” Miller said with a laugh. “But this place had an elegant, rustic feel, and we want to bring that to the steakhouse. We want to make it so this place lasts another 120 years.”

But the restaurant is not the only new venture moving into the former Rail House facility, as the banquet hall next door will feature a boba tea, or bubble tea and smoothie cafe that will also serve coffee.

While a name for the cafe has not yet been decided, Wheeler and Miller said both businesses are simply part of their overall goal of “livening up Broad Street.”

“We want to bring things to the community that reach our youth,” Miller said. “When I was kid, the whole idea was that if you wanted to do something with your life, you had to get out of here. We want to change that view and give good-paying jobs to our kids and seniors. We want to create opportunities that don’t exist.”