Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of March 27, 2023 through April 2, 2023 there were 102 calls for service, seven Motor Vehicle Accidents, and five traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Anthony W. Powers, age 19 of Candor, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office for Failure to Appear in Court. Powers was turned over to the Chemung County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Chemung County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Megan R. Lozada, age 27 of Warren Center, Pa., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Cattaraugus County for a Family Court matter. Lozada was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Cattaraugus County Centralized Arraignment Court.

John J. Bair, age 36 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), and Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Disturbance on Spencer Avenue. Bair was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.