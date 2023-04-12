Letter: Saving money!

Posted By: psadvert April 12, 2023

Dear Editor,

I’m Seth Northrop, a scout with Troop 30, and I’m working on my communications merit badge.

You have a lot of coupons and ads that could hypothetically save people a lot of money. I also like how The Owego Pennysaver is free; it makes it easier for people with less income to obtain the news.

I would like to thank you, because I believe that providing this small service of giving coupons and showing business discounts and sales is important; a few bucks here and there can really add up.

Keep up the good work.

Sincerely,

Seth Northrop

Newark Valley, N.Y.

