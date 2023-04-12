The Importance of Play for Good Mental Health

We are now in the beginning of a mental health renaissance, rather than thinking we are in a mental health crisis. More people are talking openly and honestly about their mental health than ever before. Many new and emerging, evidence-based whole-person approaches to mental health and well-being are making a significant difference in the lives of people of all ages, providing tremendous help for overcoming and avoiding mental health challenges.

One important method is through play. We love to play as it connects us with our soul. Doing what you love puts you in the flow, the positive mental state of being entirely and happily absorbed in the present task.

Here’s a fun and creative game where this teacher is showing students the subtleties of the virtue of happiness through play.

A teacher gave an inflated balloon to every student. They were to write their name on it and also a virtue or quality they value such as honesty or generosity. (For less mature students it is best to use a small bouncy beach ball to avoid premature balloon popping.)

The group then bounced the balloons all around and to each other. The mixed up balloons were left in a colorful group in the middle of the room. The students were then given 3 minutes to find their own balloon. Despite a hectic search, very few found their balloon.

At that point, the teacher told the students to take the first balloon they found and hand it to the person whose name was written on it. Within 5 minutes, everyone had their own balloon.

The teacher said to the students, “These balloons are like happiness. We will never find it if everyone is looking for their own. But if we care about other people’s happiness, we’ll find ours too.”

We give the gift of virtues through creative play, and by passing on virtues quietly to others through our positive thoughts, words and actions. These ‘value’ able gifts are truly precious because they are imperishable and they multiply the more we share them. Virtues are more valuable than material things we give to each other.

Happiness is energy, not matter. Just by being happy ourselves while doing our responsibilities, our happy vibrations radiate and creates joy, which uplifts the mindset of others.

Our consciousness is extremely important in play and also while performing any task. Suppose you have a task at hand; check whether you are looking at the task with enthusiasm, creativity and enjoyment, or you want to complete it because it has to be done and it’s your duty.

Our state of mind is more important than the task itself. The more positive the consciousness, the more positive benefit will be the experience from performing the task. Happiness is energy, not matter.

Register for in person retreats and meditation classes at peacevillageretreat.org, or by calling (518) 589-5000.

(You can contact Sister Chirya Risely, from Owego, at bkchirya@gmail.com, or diane@livingvalues.net.)