Easter, A Reminder of Everlasting Life; The secret to a full life is to have no fear of death, because death does not exist

It’s the season of Easter, of new beginnings, a time to spring-clean the home as well as the mind. We take measures not to be physically overweight, but when it comes to emotional baggage, we may not be aware of the heavy negative weight we have carried throughout our life: needless thoughts, hurt feelings, limiting beliefs, and overdose of information and disinformation.

It’s time to clean these latent emotions and fears in our mind. The main fear in life is the fear of dying; death has been on our doorstep now more than ever. Many, worldwide, have lost loved ones through disease, and through the battles nature and man are waging. Is it possible to rid ourselves of this fear of the hereafter, and if so, how?

A very old knowledge is rapidly spreading worldwide reminding us death does not exist. There is no death. The soul never dies but has life after life after life and so on, without end. The soul always lives and returns in a new body and lives another life.

The Easter season reminds us of this. “He has risen”. Emerging knowledge is clarifying our identity is not the physical body with all its extensions of age, gender, race and religion, but we are individual souls, thinking beings of spiritual energy separate from the body. “We are stars wrapped in skin.” The body is just a physical costume made of matter, eventually returning to dust or ashes. With the Easter message, we are reminded we live forever; we are immortal souls.

Whether a soul leaves the body (known today as death), or a soul is in the womb of its mother, or if a person is in a coma, the soul is alive and continues to create and receive thoughts, but cannot express them. With this new understanding, when a soul leaves the body, the family left behind should create thoughts of love, not sorrow or pain.

Thoughts such as, “I cannot live without you,” “How could you leave us,” will only cause unrest and pain in the departed soul. Instead, look into your heart and dissolve any heavy feelings of loss or sorrow and fill it with thoughts of love and happiness. Give blessings to the departed soul; they will receive and feel them, be comforted and move happily into their next life.

When you serve souls who have passed on by creating this peaceful atmosphere through your loving vibrations, you will feel God showering you with blessings, and feel God’s love and power flowing through you, comforting you and the departed soul. Let every man and woman count himself immortal. Let him not merely say, “Christ is risen,” but “I shall rise.”

