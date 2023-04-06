Penne A La Vodka Community Dinner planned for April 14 at the Owego Elks Lodge

The Owego Elks Lodge hosts monthly community dinners on the second Friday of each month from September through June. Each monthly dinner has a different menu.

On Friday, April 14, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., they will be serving a Penne A La Vodka Dinner. A tossed salad, garlic knots, and a homemade dessert accompany the dinner. Dinners are available for pick-up or dine-in beginning at 5 p.m. that Friday. They will be providing light music entertainment beginning at 5 p.m.

The Elks Lodge invites the community to join us for this dinner. Dinners cost $12 each. They must be pre-ordered by calling the Lodge at 607-687-1039 by Monday April 10. Leave a message with your name and phone number, someone will return your call to take your dinner order. Payment can be made at the time of the dinner with cash, check or charge.

If you are unable to attend the dinner but would still like to help, the Lodge offers a Sponsor-A-Meal option. For a donation of $12 they will gift a meal to a charity of need. Each month, they choose either first responders, caregivers in a designated facility, or residents in safe housing as recipients of this program. To participate in this meal donation program, call the Lodge at (607) 687-1039 and state your intention to donate a meal. They will return your call to get your details and assist you with payment options.

The Owego Elks Lodge is located at 223 Front St. in the village of Owego. All proceeds from this dinner go towards the Roof Replacement Fund. For more information about the Roof Replacement Project or the Lodge in general, call (607) 687-1039.