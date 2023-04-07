Hose Team Continues Fundraising Efforts for Steamer Project; Several fundraisers planned for Steam Fire Engine Restoration

Owego Hose Teams, Inc. continues its fundraising efforts for the Owego Fire Department’s 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine restoration project and associated Steamer House on North Avenue. Several fundraisers are planned in the coming weeks.

Now under the care, custody, and control of the Hose Team, the Steamer is undergoing a complete restoration at Firefly Restorations in Hope, Maine. The Steamer boiler recently received its American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) stamp in February. This was accomplished through a “hydro test” or stress procedure to determine the integrity of the boiler unit. The new boiler will now be fitted on the existing frame and re-plumbed.

To help offset these costs and the new building, Hose Team Members are working the following events:

A Chicken Barbecue and Trout Derby will take place on Saturday, April 8, at Croton Hose Co. #3 Fire Station located on Talcott Street. The Hose Team, in partnership with Tioga County Anglers, will host its 4th Annual Trout Derby. The contest for anglers of all ages will be held virtually or by checking fish in at the fire station on Talcott Street. More than 60 anglers participated in the event last year. Online registration is available at the Hose Team website, www.OwegoHoseTeams.com.

The registration deadline with a $10 fee is Friday, April 7, and you must be registered to participate. A chicken barbeque will be held in conjunction with the Trout Derby, but sold separately for $10. Pre-order your chicken dinners on the Hose Team website, by emailing the Hose Team at owegohoseteams@gmail.com, or by calling (202) 494-9108. Company #3’s hospitality room will also be open with their famous clam chowder free of charge.

Monthly Bingo returns on Saturday, April 8, at the American Legion Post #401 on Front Street. Doors open at 10 a.m., and games begin promptly at 11 a.m. Twenty-four rounds of 12 games will be played from “regular” that includes straight bingo or inside, outside four corners to “cover all.” Bingo has been drawing about 50 players per month so far with proceeds being split between the Hose Team and Legion Post.

Firehouse Subs will be at the Owego Central Fire Station on North Avenue Monday, April 10 through Saturday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Serving firefighter themed subs the menu, which features hot specialty subs, salads, and other seasonal items, takes inspiration from the firehouse with names like Hook & Ladder, Engineer, and Firehouse Hero. The subs are prepared with meats and cheeses, on toasted sub rolls, and served “Fully Involved” with vegetables and condiments. Ten (10) percent of proceeds go to the Hose Team from sub sales. Last year more than 3,000 subs were sold.

Monte Carlo Night will take place at VFW Post #1371 on Main Street on Saturday, April 15, from 7-11 p.m. Members of the Owego VFW Post 1371 and Auxiliary, along with the Hose Team, are hosting their spring casino night. A donation is asked at the door, but $10 is recommended.

Games include Black Jack, Big Six Wheel, Beat the Dealer, Money Wheel, Chuck-of-Luck, 50/50, Joker 7 and Gift Certificate Raffle. Food, drink and entertainment will be provided. DJ Tom Donovan, Jr. of Flat Rats Adventures will be spinning your favorite tunes of today and yesteryear. You must be 21 or older to attend.

The Hose Team Golf Tournament will take place at the Tioga Golf Club in Nichols on Saturday, June 3. The field for the 6th Annual Hose Team Golf Tournament is full, with 65 teams registered for both morning and afternoon flights. A waiting list has started for any cancellations; contact Pat Gavin at (202) 494-9108 to get on the list. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for one of the largest charity golf tournaments in the Southern Tier.

Individuals can also contribute to the Steamer project by participating in the Hose Team’s “Steam Booster” donor program. For a $100 tax-deductible contribution, name(s) will be placed on a cast iron bronze plaque that will proudly hang on the Steamer House building. Donors will receive a letter and certificate thanking them for their donation. Donors can also purchase benches that will surround the Steamer House.

Information on all fundraisers can be found at the Hose Team’s website, www.OwegoHoseTeams.com.

The Hose Team expects the Steam Fire Engine restoration to be completed this year, and the Steamer House building raised, funding dependent.