Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans!

On March 29, and in recognition of Vietnam Veterans Day, the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency hosted their annual “Welcome Home” event. This year marks the 50th anniversary since the departure of the last American troops from Vietnam.

Vietnam Veterans Day commemorates the sacrifices of Vietnam Veterans and their families and is a national observance to recognize the men and women who were denied a proper welcome home. On March 29, 1973, the last combat troops were withdrawn from Vietnam, and the last prisoners of war held in North Vietnam were returned to the U.S.

The Welcome Home celebration in Owego began at 10:30 a.m., and with a wreath laying ceremony at the Vietnam Memorial on the grounds of the Tioga County Courthouse in Owego.

Veterans, friends and family gathered to honor Tioga County’s fallen heroes. Special guests and members of the NYS Chapter of the Hmong Special Guerrilla Unit (SGU) took part in presenting our nation’s colors and the wreath laying. V.F.W. Post 1371 member and bugler Steve Palinosky played Taps.

Michael Middaugh, director of the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency, described the heroic actions taken on by the Hmong soldiers. Hmong soldiers from Laos served under a secret CIA operation, and where their missions involved a number of brave efforts such as rescues, and to interdict the North Vietnamese along the Ho Chi Minh Trail.

A ceremony at Owego V.F.W. Post 1371 followed. A presentation of colors, by the Hmong SGU, opened the ceremony and was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Middaugh remarked, “All veterans, and especially Vietnam Veterans, are near and dear to my heart. Today we gather for four key reasons. One is to honor the twenty-one from Tioga County who gave their last full measure of devotion.”

Following a moment of silence, Middaugh continued, “Second, we honor those who served and who are no longer among us, and third, we thank and honor all of the Vietnam Veterans and their families living in the community.”

Middaugh then gave further recognition to the Hmong SGU, and commented, “We are privileged to have some of these heroes here today who served beside our troops, and now live in our communities. Their valor, loyalty and fighting the enemy was never in doubt.”

“We owe these people who sacrificed as much as we did the opportunity to receive basic recognition for service to our country like benefits, and also the choice to be buried in federal or state cemeteries, and today we raise awareness for their cause,” Middaugh added.

In 1997, a Hmong and Lao Memorial was dedicated in Arlington National Cemetery. The inscription reads, in part, “Dedicated to the U.S. Secret Army in the Kingdom of Laos, 1961-1973,” and, “In memory of the combat veterans and their American advisors who served freedom’s causes in Southeast Asia.”

Following the war, many escaped communist controlled Laos and then found themselves in refugee camps in Thailand. From there, many emigrated to the U.S. and became U.S. citizens.

Middaugh and his staff handed out three items of appreciation to Vietnam Veterans and the Hmong SGU. All received a Commemoration Lapel Pin, a pin with the American and South Vietnam flags flying together, and a coin featuring the sentiment, “Thank you for being a true American hero.”

Also at the event, speakers included the Commander of the Hmong SGU along with Mike Rogers, director of Community Relations from New York State Senator Thomas O’Mara’s office (58th District). Also attending the event was Tioga County Legislator William Standinger.

Additionally, New York State Governor Hochul issued a proclamation that stated, in part, “It is my honor to celebrate New York’s 207,000 Vietnam Veterans on this Vietnam Veteran’s Day. Vietnam Veterans deserve the utmost respect and recognition for their immense service to our state and nation,” adding, “In New York, we work each day to ensure that their duty and sacrifice is commended and remembered.”

Additionally, Hochul’s press release stated that several state landmarks would be lit during the evening of March 29 in colors of the Vietnam Service Medal (green, yellow, and red), including One World Trade Center, the Empire State Plaza, the State Fairgrounds and Niagara Falls, among others.

A total of 4,119 New Yorkers died during the war, and their names are among the 58,276 listed on the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. The New York State Vietnam Memorial is located on the Empire State Plaza in Albany.

Lunch was served following the ceremony.

For more information about the Tioga County Veterans Service Agency, or to seek assistance, call (607) 687-8228, or email to Veterans@tiogacountyny.gov.