Gail’s Tails

Hi, my name is Homer. Gail got a call from a kind lady stated that I was in the Laundromat on Fox Street in Owego trying to get warm. I’ve been on the streets for a long time looking for food.

Someone didn’t like me much and kicked me in the face to go away and hurt my mouth. Gail took me home and got me to a vet to get me better.

The vet said I had a broken jaw, but it healed funny so my tooth sticks out. I tested negative for diseases and I was neutered.

I have some facial nerve damage from that injury, so my left eye does not open all the way but I can still see okay. I also received a flea treatment.

With all this having happened to me you would think I would be nasty to people, but this is not the case. I constantly want to be pet, and I like to rub hard against your hand. I want you to love me.

If you think you might want a new friend, call Gail Ghinger at (607) 689-3033 and ask for Homer. If you would like to donate for his bill, please send checks or money orders to Gail Ghinger at P.O. Box 435, Owego, N.Y. 13827, or donate your cans to the Neighborhood Redemption Center on Fifth Avenue (17C) in Owego.