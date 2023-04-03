Dennis Mullen announces run for Tioga County Sheriff

Tioga County Legislator Dennis Mullen, a Republican, recently announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Sheriff of Tioga County.

In a press release announcing his intent to run, Mullen, who is currently serving as a Tioga County Legislator for District 5, which includes Waverly and Barton, stated, “I’m Running to do something, not to be something. I’m running for the safety of our friends and families, for our children, and our grandchildren. I’m running for the safety of our homes, our schools, work places, and our worship sites; and for our treasure, our children and grandchildren. I will never compromise your safety.

If Mullen becomes Sheriff, he stated he would cross train with all public safety agencies that serve Tioga County, to include the police, fire, and EMS.

Mullen states he will lead the department, if elected, with integrity, humility, honesty, and justice for all.

“This candidacy is not about me,” said Mullen, “it is about you.”

Mullen has served the people of Tioga County since 1995, to include Chair of the Tioga County Public Safety Committee from 2016-2022; he served as Chair of the Alternatives to Incarceration Committee from 2016-2022; and serves as a full-time substitute teacher within the Athens Area School District, and is currently serving his third term as Legislator for District 5.

Mullen is a retired New York State Trooper, who was stationed in Tioga County; he served in the Military as a USMC Officer in Active and Reserve from 1987-1993, is a full member of VFW Post 8104 in Waverly; he served as a New York State Police Academy Training Officer, and also served as a Field Training Officer where he trained new Troopers while on patrol. Mullen also served as the Police Chief in Painted Post, N.Y. from 2014-2017.

You can check out his Facebook page, Dennis Mullen for Tioga County Sheriff, to learn more.