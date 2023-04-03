Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga (CCTT) recently received notification that Congressman Marc Molinaro plans to visit their facility at 139 Roki Blvd. in Nichols on Monday, April 3 at 1 p.m.
Molinaro serves as the U.S. representative for New York’s 19th congressional district, which includes Tioga County, NY. This visit is part of a tour around the county, with plans to stop at some of the major local employers as well as non-profits.
A complete tour of the Nichols facility and explanation of their services is expected. The public is welcome to stop by at this time.
Be the first to comment on "Catholic Charities expecting visit from Congressman Marc Molinaro "