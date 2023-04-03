Catholic Charities expecting visit from Congressman Marc Molinaro 

Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga (CCTT) recently received notification that Congressman Marc Molinaro plans to visit their facility at 139 Roki Blvd. in Nichols on Monday, April 3 at 1 p.m.

Molinaro serves as the U.S. representative for New York’s 19th congressional district, which includes Tioga County, NY. This visit is part of a tour around the county, with plans to stop at some of the major local employers as well as non-profits.

A complete tour of the Nichols facility and explanation of their services is expected. The public is welcome to stop by at this time.