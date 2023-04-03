Multiple fires reported last Tuesday

On Tuesday, at approximately 8:55 a.m., units were called to a fire on Beardslee Lane that started in the garage and spread to the house quickly, according to the Owego Fire Department.

Everyone that was in the home got out safely, according to fire officials, and due to the width of the road, the department had to deploy over 2,500-feet of 4-inch hose to supply water to the fire.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the homeowner, Kevin Salter, and his friends and co-workers acted quickly to set up a GoFundMe to help out as well. You can find the link to donate at https://gofund.me/ce5a58a9.

Kevin Salter is pictured inside his home, which was destroyed by fire on Tuesday. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Operating as Salter’s Cycle Service from the same location, some of his motorcycles melted from the heat and were a pile of twisted metal; serving as a good example of the heat from the flames. The heat also caused the fire to spread quickly from the garage to the home.

Salter donates his time, volunteering to help out with various events and fundraisers happening in the community to include benefits for the dog park, volunteering at Owego’s Strawberry Festival, helping out with Village Appreciation Night, and much more.

Salter lost nearly everything in Tuesday’s fire.

And humbled by the outpouring of support, Salter said that the help he is receiving is heartwarming.

“The fire and things I lost are not as important to me as watching how people are showering me with love and generosity,” said Salter, adding, “It makes my heart melt.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at the time of this reporting.

The Owego Fire Department was also called to a house on Delphine Street for a bedroom fire on Tuesday. Quick response by the homeowner and the fire department kept things contained to a small area within the bedroom.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a faulty power tool charger.