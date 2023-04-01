TAC and Cloud Croft Studios seeking artists for upcoming exhibition

The Tioga Arts Council (TAC), along with Cloud Croft Studios (CCS), recently announced their upcoming exhibition, Everyday Life, Every Day Art (ELEDA). The Opening Night and Awards Ceremony will be held at Cloud Croft Studios on Friday, Aug. 11. After the opening, the exhibition will run from Aug. 12 to Sept. 10. TAC is asking artists to get ready to submit their artwork.

The exhibition will feature work from artists within a 100-mile radius of Owego, encompassing 25 counties in New York and Pennsylvania. For every artwork sold, 80% will benefit the artist and 20% will benefit Art a la Carte, a TAC program that brings free arts-enrichment activities to Summer Meal Sites in Tioga County, N.Y.

As a reminder, this year’s event and important dates are earlier than previous years. The following activities will take place at Cloud Crofts Studios, 1003 Sanford Rd., Owego, N.Y. 13827: Artwork Drop Off: July 22, 23, 24 (Sat., Sun., Mon.); Live Adjudication: July 26 (Wed.); Unaccepted Award Pick-Up: July 29, 30, 31 (Sat., Sun., Mon.); Opening Night and Awards Ceremony: Aug. 11 (Fri.); Exhibit Duration: Aug. 12 – Sept. 10, 2023.

Award Categories include Best in Show – $1,000, Painting – $200, Photography – $200, Sculpture – $200, Fiber – $200, Ceramics – $200, Mixed Media (2D and 3D) – $200, Drawing and Illustration – $200, Printmaking – $200, Traditional Fine Craft – $200, People’s Choice – $200, Betty Bryden and Tom Canouse – $150, Honorable Mentions – $100, and two awards for $50 each.

2023 Everyday Life, Every Day Art jurors are Deborah Bilinski, Yvonne Robare Hobbs, and Orazio Salati.

The cost is $25 for the first entry, and $10 for each subsequent entry. All artists are allowed to submit up to a total of four entries. TAC Supporting Artists get one free additional entry (i.e., three submissions for $35 instead of $45 or four for $45. Entry fees can be paid online, by cash, or by check to Tioga Arts Council prior to or at Artwork Drop-Off.

Katherine Solomon’s “Sweetest Thing I” will be the featured artwork for 2023 Everyday Life, Every Day Art.

Sponsors include Edward Jones and M&T Bank as Gold Sponsors; Scott, Smith & Son, Inc. and Tioga United Way as Silver Sponsors; and The Owego Kitchen is serving at the Patron Level.

To learn more, contact TAC at (607) 687-0785 or by email to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com, or Cloud Croft Studios by calling Mike Poe at (607) 972-4859.