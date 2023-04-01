Park Terrace Community UMC to host Easter Egg Hunt on April 2

On Sunday, April 2, the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin, N.Y., will host the annual outdoor Easter Egg Hunt at 2 p.m.

Everyone is invited to come and hunt for Easter Eggs and candy, and enjoy the day with their neighbors. There will also be games, prizes, and arts and crafts. There will also be a visit from the Easter Bunny, and there will be Easter Basket drawings.

Guests are asked to bring a canned food item for the pantry. For more information, visit www.parkterraceumc.net or email to bogdan8@frontiernet.net.