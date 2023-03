Parker Sage was named to the Dean’s List at Cazenovia College for the 2022 fall semester.

Sage is a 2022 graduate of Owego Free Academy.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above.

Additional information about the college can be found at https://www.cazenovia.edu/.