Guthrie invites the community to organ donation awareness ceremony and flag raising  

April is National Donate Life Month, a time to consider the life-saving possibilities of organ and tissue donation and to recognize the donors who make donation and transplantation possible.

On Wednesday, April 5 at 11 a.m., Guthrie invites the community to honor and recognize donors and recipients with a Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) awareness ceremony in the Guthrie Clinic atrium, at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. A flag raising will immediately follow the brief ceremony.

If you are interested in sharing your organ donation or recipient story, please reach out to Vanessa Kabes, Robert Packer Hospital CORE Advisory Council representative, by email to vanessal.kabes@guthrie.org.

Consider registering as a donor. One organ and tissue donor can save up to eight lives and help more than 75 people. Anyone, regardless of age or medical history, can sign up to be a donor. There are now more than 100,000 people in the United States who are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant. More than 7,000 of those waiting are in Pennsylvania.

Approximately 11,000 people die annually who are considered medically suitable to donate organs, tissue and corneas, yet only a fraction do. If you would like to and haven’t yet signed up to be an organ donor, visit RegisterMe.org. For more information, visit core.org.

