Mark Dubbeld Family returns to the East Smithfield Federated Church

The Mark Dubbeld Family will be in concert at the East Smithfield Federated Church on Sunday, April 16, at 6 p.m. All are invited and a love offering will be collected to benefit their ministry. The Federated Church is located at the Corner of Church and Main Streets in East Smithfield, Pa.

The Mark Dubbeld Family consists of Mark and Janene, along with their children Elena and Britton. Each of them plays an active role in the ministry. They are from Moneta, Va., and are renowned for inspired originally penned songs, family harmony, and a sincere desire to communicate the Gospel through their music and testimony.

The Dubbeld Family has been singing for over 25 years and has performed in such places as The National Quartet Convention in Tennessee and the Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri. They were also honored to receive an award for Favorite New Artist from the Singing News Magazine in 2022.

For more information about the group, visit www.markdubbeld.com.