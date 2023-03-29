Gail’s Tails

Hi there, I am a silver tabby named Meredith. As you recall from my previous mention a few months back, I used to live on Erie Street in Owego. I was rescued in August and immediately afterwards gave birth to five kittens. There is just one left to be adopted, my son Smokey that you met last week.

I am friendly and about two years old. I love to rub against you, and I love getting attention and being petted. I’m very friendly.

I had a rough life living outside until Gail found me and gave me a home to have my kittens. Well they’re grown up now and like you, I’m done raising my family, I am now ready to retire from parenthood and relax with you.

Look at my face, aren’t I adorable? I love a lot of attention and will be by your side wherever you go. I promise to be your best friend if you will give me a chance to show you. I will love you forever and I am hoping you will love me back forever!

Please call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and tell her you want to meet Meredith. I will be waiting for your call! I am tired from being a mom and want to catch up on my sleep!

If you would like to make a donation please make checks payable to Gail Ghinger and send them to P.O. Box 435, Owego, N.Y. 13827.